Woman Carried Out Of Northside ISD Meeting For Refusing Mask Order

A video originally posted on Facebook shows a woman carried out of Tuesday night's heated meeting of the Northside Independent School District Board, which approved joining a lawsuit against Gov. Greg Abbott over mask mandates.

The woman entered the board room wearing a mask, then took it off and refused to put it back on.

Two officers can then be seen carrying the woman out of the room in the chair she was seated in, while a man and a woman can be heard yelling "tyranny."

Northside Independent School District is the latest to file suit against Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order that bans mask mandates.

The NISD board of trustees unanimously voted for the legal action. NISD joins 18 other school districts challenging the Republican governor's order.

NISD — the biggest district in San Antonio and among the largest in Texas — resumed classes on Monday and requires students and staff to wear masks.

For the week ending Aug. 22, the district reported 27 students had tested positive for the virus along with 31 on-campus staff.

Correction: A previous version of this story reported how many students and employees tested positive for coronavirus at North East ISD — not North Side ISD. This story has been updated to reflect the correct data reported by North Side ISD.

