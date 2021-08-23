San Antonio Colleges Prep For Fall Semester With COVID-19 Protocols In Place

What started out as an extended spring break for many students back in March 2020 has become a series of Zoom classes, face masks and social distancing.

Monday marks the first day of classes in another COVID-19 semester for many college students in San Antonio.

Here are the protocols for institutions of higher education in the area:



The University of Texas at San Antonio

UTSA will require testing for all students living on campus this fall.

Students planning to live in dorms at UTSA must be tested on campus during move-in. Students who test positive will be asked to enter isolation.

Classes at UTSA begin on Monday, Aug. 23 and will be virtual for the first three weeks. The delays of in-person instruction comes as UTSA reports a number of models suggest that this surge will peak in Texas later this month and then diminish into September and the fall.

UTSA will have contract tracing and notification measures in place if a student tests positive. Vaccinations and masks are also strongly recommended.

Alamo College District

The Alamo Colleges will start classes on Monday, welcoming more than 39,000 students to its five campuses across the city. Classes will be virtual for the first two weeks.

Alamo Colleges said all students and staff and vendors working on site will be tested weekly.

There will be contract tracing and notification measures in place if a student tests positive. Vaccinations and masks are also strongly recommended.

The University of the Incarnate Word

Face masks will be required indoors at UIW, for both those who are vaccinated and those who are not. Masks will also be required outdoors in group settings in which social distancing is not possible.

The university will require all employees, students and regular vendors to be initially tested by Aug. 14, regardless of vaccination status. After that, those who are vaccinated, unless in contact with someone who has tested positive for the coronavirus, will not have to be re-tested. Weekly testing will be required for unvaccinated people.

Classes will begin in-person on Aug. 23.



Texas A&M San Antonio

Texas A&M San Antonio is requiring face masks while indoors on campus. Exceptions include when students are alone in a residence hall room, a study room or if they can't medically tolerate a mask.

In-person classes will continue as planned, and classrooms are equipped with Plexiglass and sneeze guards and are cleaned each day and evening.



Trinity University

Masks are required to be worn by both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals in indoor public settings. They are not required outdoors unless social distancing cannot be maintained.

All faculty, staff and students, regardless of vaccination status, will be required to be tested upon return to campus. After the one-time baseline testing, unvaccinated faculty, staff and students will be tested weekly.

Outside groups and visitors are not allowed on campus, except in limited situations. According to the university's website, these protocols will be reevaluated in mid-September.

Classes will begin Aug. 25.

Our Lady of the Lake University

OLLU will require masks for all students, staff and faculty, regardless of vaccination status.

Those who are not vaccinated will be required to test for the coronavirus on a weekly basis. Vaccinated individuals are exempt from the weekly testing, but may have to take part in random sampling testing.

Classes began Aug. 16.

