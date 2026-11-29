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A flesh-eating parasite eradicated from the United States 60 years ago is spreading across the American Southwest, raising concerns about whether the federal government has the resources to contain the New World screwworm before it becomes entrenched.

The first domestic case of New World screwworm in the current outbreak was detected in a calf in South Texas in June. Within days, U.S. Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins traveled to Texas, vowing to wage war against the invasive pest.

“We now know what the enemy looks like. We now understand what we have to do,” Rollins said.

But nearly six months later, the parasite has expanded its territory across Texas, New Mexico and Arizona, approaching the California border.

The New World screwworm is not actually a worm but the larva of a fly. A single female can lay hundreds of eggs in an open wound. The eggs hatch into maggots that feed on living tissue, potentially killing livestock, wildlife and household pets.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture responded by releasing millions of sterile flies into the impacted area. When sterile males mate with wild females, no viable offspring are produced, interrupting the parasite’s reproductive cycle.

This was the successful strategy that eradicated the screwworm from the United States in the 1960s.

Kaylee Greenlee / Reuters A reference collection of sterile New World screwworm flies from Panama sits on a counter at the Knipling-Bushland U.S. Livestock Insects Research Laboratory in Kerrville, Texas, U.S. July 14, 2026.

For much of the summer, it appeared the outbreak was being contained. The USDA reported only four new infestations in August and three in September.

But the decline may have had more to do with the extreme heat of South Texas than the success of the containment effort.

Sonja Swiger, an entomologist with the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service, said the region’s hot, dry summer created unfavorable conditions for the parasite.

“It's just too hot. It's too dry. It's a little overpowering for them to survive, but now those temps in October and November dropped,” Swiger said.

However, in November more than 90 infestations were reported, and the parasite expanded its geographic range across much of the American Southwest along the border with Mexico.

Sandra Leyendecker, a veterinarian and regional director with the Texas Animal Health Commission, said the rapid spread exposes a weakness in the federal government's containment strategy. There is a limited supply of sterile flies.

“The problem is we don't have enough sterile flies at this point,” said Leyendecker.

Leyendecker has been traveling across South Texas inspecting animals and responding to the outbreak.

Currently there are two sterile fly production facilities. They are in Panama and Mexico and produce a combined estimated total of about 200 million sterile flies each week — which is not enough to cover the expanding territory of the outbreak.

Daniel Becerril / Reuters FILE PHOTO: A worker handles a tray with Mediterranean fruit flies inside a bio-factory as Mexico's government reconditions a plant to become the new sterile screwworm fly facility, part of the country's effort to eradicate the flesh-eating parasite that threatens its livestock industry and raises tensions with the United States, in Metapa de Dominguez, Mexico.

“But as this blew up, they were still dropping flies here, and then now there's one here and one here. There's still only enough flies to cover this area. So now what?” Leyendecker said.

The USDA announced in a post on X that it shifted sterile fly releases toward Arizona and New Mexico while continuing some releases in Texas.

Since then, there have been additional screwworm cases detected in South Texas.

To meet the need for more sterile flies, an additional domestic production facility is under construction in South Texas at Moore Air Base in Edinburg, Texas at a cost of an estimated $600 million.

It’s expected to open in April. But it will take time for sterile fly production to ramp up and meet demand.

“So we will have an adequate, hopefully, number of sterile flies by next year this time, if everything goes as planned,” Leyendecker said.

The spread of the New World screwworm is putting additional financial pressure on an already strained cattle industry at a time when consumers are paying record-high beef prices.

According to an analysis by the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas, a widespread screwworm outbreak could further reduce the nation's cattle herd, result in billions of dollars in economic losses and drive beef prices even higher.

Even ranchers whose cattle have not been infested face additional expenses associated with protecting their livestock, monitoring animals and purchasing antiparasitic medications.

“The cost of the drugs, the drugs are expensive. Dectomax is not cheap,” Leyendecker said, referring to an antiparasitic medication used in cattle.

The longer the outbreak continues and the farther the parasite spreads, the greater the potential financial consequences for agricultural producers and consumers.

In the meantime, Leyendecker is urging livestock producers and pet owners across the Southwest to regularly inspect their animals for wounds and signs of infestation and immediately report suspected cases to animal health authorities.

Early detection remains an important part of the effort to contain the parasite while officials work to increase the supply of sterile flies.