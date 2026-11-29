A wind advisory is in effect until 2 p.m. across San Antonio and much of South and Central Texas following the passage of a cold front.

The National Weather Service expects sustained north winds of 25 to 35 mph, with gusts of up to 55 mph.

Strong winds could bring down tree limbs, cause isolated power outages and make driving difficult for high-profile vehicles. The weather service advises residents to secure loose outdoor objects, including furniture and holiday decorations.

Winds will gradually ease Sunday afternoon as cloud cover increases. Highs will be in the low 60s and upper 50s in the Hill Country.

Temperatures will drop into the 30s overnight, with a light freeze expected in parts of the Hill Country Monday morning.

Sunny skies return Monday with highs in the low 60s, followed by a warmup into the 70s Tuesday. A chance of showers and thunderstorms returns late Wednesday into Thursday.