Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

A freeze warning has shifted to the south and east to now include San Antonio, Austin, and several counties east of the I-35 corridor.

The freeze warning takes effect from 3 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Thursday. The Hill Country will see another freezing night too. Forecasters said residents in the new warning area can expect temperatures between 26 and 32 degrees during that warning period.

Residents in Atascosa, Bandera, Bastrop, Caldwell, Comal, Guadalupe, Hays, Medina, Travis, Willamson, and Wilson counties will need to take action to protect pets, plants, and pipes before bedtime on Wednesday night. Pets should be let inside. Potted plants should be brought in or wrapped with a frost cover. Exterior pipes will need to be insulated from a freeze as well.

Wind chills in the 30s are likely Wednesday night in the warning area. The Hill Country could see wind chills in the 20s as winds blow in from the north. Hats, long sleeve coats, and gloves will be needed by anyone who must spend extended amounts of times outdoors during the warning period.

A warming trend will begin on Friday for the San Antonio area and the Hill Country and continue through the long holiday weekend. Highs on Thanksgiving Day may reach 60 in San Antonio. Highs in the 60s and lower 70s will follow in the Alamo City through at least Tuesday of next week.

Similar high temperatures are expected across the Hill Country during that same period. Freezing or slightly below freezing temperatures are also expected to exit the Hill Country forecast this weekend.