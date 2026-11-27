Martin Reid was walking along the Mission Reach with his spouse, mimicking bird calls, when he spotted something moving among the giant ragweed that spans the banks of the San Antonio River.

“He flew and landed in a tree, and we both looked, and we both said a rude word, and said, ‘It’s a blue bunting,’” he recalled.

The longtime avian surveyor knows the blue bunting from the indigo bunting, a songbird more commonly found in the area, by the azure patches on its head. Until then, the species had never been recorded in Bexar County.

Reid grabbed his camera, then made some phone calls.

“We knew a lot of people would want to come and see it,” he said. He had seen the bird only a few times in the Rio Grande Valley. “That’s the only place normally they’re seen in the United States.”

In the weeks that followed, dozens of avid bird watchers stood along a river bridge trying to get a look at the dark blue bird that had come to roost, if only for a short time.

One of the first people on the scene was Lee Marlowe, an amateur bird watcher and restoration specialist. For 19 years, he has worked as the sustainable landscape ecologist at the San Antonio River Authority.

Amber Esparza / San Antonio Report

Lee Marlowe is a sustainable landscape ecologist with the San Antonio River Authority

The blue bunting drew people from across Texas, Marlowe said, and she credits Reid’s expert birding skills for the find.

“Even a knowledgeable birder, had they seen it, could have easily just assumed it was an indigo bunting because that’s what’s here, and the blue bunting would have been really unexpected,” she said.

‘There it is’

On a recent stroll along the Mission Reach, near Confluence Park and the confluence of the river and San Pedro Creek, she pointed out little blue herons with snowy cormorants, a great egret, northern cardinals, warblers and orioles.

Harder to find but a frequent visitor to the riffle structures on the river is the spotted sandpiper. “There it is, right there!” she proclaimed upon finding one where the shallow water flows over rocks.

Amber Esparza / San Antonio Report

A spotted sandpiper seen along the intersection of the San Antonio River and the San Pedro Creek at Confluence Park. The birds produce spotted plumage as they age and during periods of breeding, then molt the spotted feathers when not.

In her role, Marlowe oversees the River Authority’s avian studies, including the latest one for the Westside Creeks, which will be restored and redeveloped according to design plans that the River Authority has in the works.

Bird habitat isn’t the first goal but one that figures into the project nonetheless.

A 2013 report by the Army Corps of Engineers states that restoration of the Westside Creeks, “would provide much needed riverine habitat benefits for migratory birds utilizing the Central Flyway during their Spring and Fall migrations.”

Some of those migratory birds travel thousands of miles, Marlowe said, crossing U.S. borders with Canada and Mexico, and stopping in San Antonio.

The goal of the Westside Creeks project is ecological restoration, flood control and beautification, similar to the Mission Reach. Learn more about the River Authority’s stream restoration work and methods here.

The restoration would also allow for layers of taller vegetation, trees and shrubs, that benefit wildlife, Marlowe said.

“We’ve lost so much habitat that any opportunity we have to restore habitat is a good thing and a beneficial thing,” she said. “Many birds navigate by using the water. The more habitat we can have out there, even in urban areas, the better it is for all of biodiversity.”

Before the Mission Reach was restored, the habitat was not nearly as welcoming to wildlife as it is today. “We know that that habitat really wasn’t present in the channelized condition, so we know there are benefits,” Marlowe said. The creeks were channelized as part of a 1954 federal flood control project.

Amber Esparza / San Antonio Report

Confluence Park on the South Side connects the San Pedro Creek to the San Antonio River and Mission Reach trails.

She hopes the same can be said for Westside Creeks someday.

Birds by the numbers

Though she missed observing the rare blue bunting, Marlowe said she never visits the waterways without a camera strapped across her shoulder, “just in case.”

Birds often hide in the brush and some are more shy than others.

A long lens helps her focus on wildlife activity and identify the many species that make the river banks their home or that stop to visit before moving on to other habitats near and far.

Marlowe knows exactly how many birds are making their home along the San Antonio River, thanks to a three-year avian study by the River Authority that began in 2015.

“We felt that three years was necessary to create that baseline, because bird populations can fluctuate tremendously from year to year,” Marlowe said.

With Reid’s help, the study identified 226 avian species along the Mission Reach of the river, and over 62,000 individual birds actively using the habitat.

They include resident species, summer visitors, winter visitors and migratory species.

The birds have names like the American pipit, pine warbler, red-winged blackbird, blue-winged teal, least flycatcher, tricolored heron, Caroline chickadee and the red-eye vireo.

She hopes the study can be replicated and perhaps show whether improvements in the creek habitat benefited the bird population.

Amber Esparza / San Antonio Report

Trees, shrubbery and vegetation surround the San Antonio River and trails at Confluence Park that help the bird population thrive along the waterway.

From hobby to business

Reid also keeps a camera at his side, along with binoculars and occasionally a telescope. He also relies on his hearing and can identify bird species by their vocalizations — bird songs and bird calls.

After a career in computers, Reid took up bird-watching while in England and three decades ago moved to Texas and turned his hobby into a business.

“I started bird-watching because I saw a strange bird on a golf course one day,” he said. “I looked it up in a book and met a bird-watcher who told me more about it, and within the space of 24 hours, I was just an absolutely besotted bird watcher.”

His “spark bird” was a northern wheatear, common in Europe and seen only three times in Texas.

Reid’s never taken formal courses in birds or birding and has no special credentials, but he’s experienced.

Within a few years of moving to Texas in 1991, he began serving on the state’s Birds Records Committee, “which is the quasi-official keeper of the state list of birds,” he said. The nine-member committee evaluates reported sightings of rare birds to determine whether they should be included on the official list.

In 2022, Reid was back to counting birds for the River Authority, on a two-year avian study of the Westside Creeks, which is made up of five segments: the Martinez, Alazan Upper, Alazan Lower, Apache and San Pedro creeks.

The Westside Creeks project is an effort by the River Authority started in 2008 to restore the creekways that were channelized in the 1950s. Design is about 65% completed, a spokesman said.

The Westside Creeks avian study relied on 14 fixed points along the 11-mile waterway, surveyed for three minutes each, twice a month for two years. It also included less-formal birding to get an accurate count.

Reid’s work showed there are 84 bird species along the Westside Creeks and over 10,086 birds.

In addition to the 4,090 great-tailed grackles and 1,335 house sparrows, the study found birds like the yellow-crowed night heron, the black-bellied whistling duck and the lesser goldfinch.

1 of 5 — SanAntonioRiverAuthority_WestsideCreeksAvianStudy_ExampleRecordedSpecies_Courtesy_MartinReid05.jpg The yellow warbler is one the many passage migrant species recorded in the Westside Creeks Avian Study. Courtesy / San Antonio River Authority, Martin Reid



2 of 5 — SanAntonioRiverAuthority_WestsideCreeksAvianStudy_ExampleRecordedSpecies_Courtesy_MartinReid04.jpg The western kingbird is one the many migrant and summer visitor species recorded in the Westside Creeks Avian Study. Courtesy / San Antonio River Authority, Martin Reid



3 of 5 — SanAntonioRiverAuthority_WestsideCreeksAvianStudy_ExampleRecordedSpecies_Courtesy_MartinReid03.jpg The lesser goldfinch is one the many resident species recorded in the Westside Creeks Avian Study. Courtesy / San Antonio River Authority, Martin Reid



4 of 5 — SanAntonioRiverAuthority_WestsideCreeksAvianStudy_ExampleRecordedSpecies_Courtesy_MartinReid02.jpg The black-bellied whistling duck is one the many resident species recorded in the Westside Creeks Avian Study. Courtesy / San Antonio River Authority, Martin Reid



5 of 5 — SanAntonioRiverAuthority_WestsideCreeksAvianStudy_ExampleRecordedSpecies_Courtesy_MartinReid01.jpg The yellow-crowned night heron is one the many resident species recorded in the Westside Creeks Avian Study. Courtesy / San Antonio River Authority, Martin Reid





The 51 species of migrant birds found along the creeks included the yellow warbler, western kingbird and ruby-crowned kinglet.

“I think that that is a pretty impressive species list from what is basically a narrow corridor along a river,” Reid said.

The study provides a baseline for assessments of the waterway and its banks and whether proposed changes made the habitat more attractive for birds.

“What we want to see on Westside Creeks is more species diversity,” Marlowe said. “We want to see more species that are using it.”

But birds are everywhere, Reid said, though many people might not fully realize it, offering a special experience for those who choose to notice.

“You can see birds in just about every environment, every habitat you can visit, in all seven continents, from the North Pole to not quite the South Pole,” he said.

“To me, it’s the most obvious expression of animals that you can enjoy. It’s almost like a replacement for hunting, where you go out and you keep track of things that you find instead of shooting them. You photograph them, and it builds a certain camaraderie. It’s a connection with nature.”

This story first appeared in the San Antonio Report.

