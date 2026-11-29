In October, city leaders wrung their hands over how to regulate data center growth before settling on special use permitting and strict requirements for new projects.

It was one of a number of ways that government and utility entities across the state are trying to catch up to the explosion of data centers built in recent years or coming soon.

In March, CPS Energy reported it was providing power to 21 data centers and had 59 more projects waiting in the wings. Today, there are 46 on the horizon, said a CPS spokeswoman.

The city’s new policy applies to those planned data centers and expansions, though not the 23 existing data centers in the city. The San Antonio Water System is also considering new rules, including assessing impact fees starting in 2028.

Whether those measures, and others still to come, can level or reverse the data center growth trend and ease the public’s concerns remains to be seen.

This year so far, San Antonio has issued seven permits for data center construction or expansion, six less than in 2024. It has 13 active requests in the pipeline, according to the city’s permitting data.

Outside Bexar County, data center construction appears to be ramping up in the rural counties adjacent to San Antonio, where large swaths of farming and grazing land is ripe for the taking and regulations are scarce to none.

Lay of the land

Data centers are one of the fastest-growing segments of nonresidential construction, according to the Association of General Contractors of America.

Census Bureau data shows construction spending on data centers reached $59.3 billion in May 2026, up 23 percent from one year earlier, with Texas second in number only to Virginia.

San Antonio in particular was “well on its way” to becoming a major data center hub, given the area’s cybersecurity and other military defense operations, said Curt Holcomb of global real estate company Jones Lang LaSalle.

Now, “there’s not much going on anytime soon in San Antonio, other than some of the people finishing up developments like Vantage,” Holcomb said.

“But once you get outside San Antonio into South Texas, there’s quite a bit of natural gas down there,” he added. “So I would tell you that there are some developments that are being worked on.”

Those projects will be underway as soon as developers determine a source of water and, perhaps, how they can generate their own power. “Think San Antonio South,” Holcomb said.

A Pew Research Center study released in April showed that most planned data centers are largely in different parts of the country — in the South and Midwest — from the places where data centers are already built.

Amber Esparza / San Antonio Report

A natural gas power plant built for the Vantage Data Center stands on Lambda Drive near the Texas Research Parkway in the Far West Side of San Antonio.

Three-quarters of all planned data centers will be built in these two regions, the study found, with the South accounting for nearly half of them (48%).

While 87% of existing data centers are located in urban areas, 67% of planned data centers will be built in rural areas and 39% are planned in counties that currently don’t have any.

Massive facilities

“It comes principally from the lack of zoning authority in the county,” said Public Citizen’s Texas Director Adrian Shelley, where no permitting processes or zoning codes are available to county governments, with a few exceptions.

“If they can get land, water and energy, basically, then they’ll be able to site in the county, and in most cases, the county doesn’t have any absolute authority or control over any of those resources,” he said.

Data center growth continues to some extent in the municipalities, he said. But it’s the rural areas where most of the hyperscale data centers are being built — “massive facilities, and the ones with enormous gas plants; those are the ones that concern us the most.”

Across the region, county residents have pushed back — on social media sites and in town halls, in the filing of public information requests and calling their representatives, and in motivation at the polls.

While half of Americans now oppose a data center being built within 3 miles of their home, rural Americans are among the most opposed to data center development, a Politico poll shows.

Fifty-one percent of adults residing in the rural U.S., who were surveyed in mid-July, said they are opposed to data centers, compared with 32 percent of urban residents.

Counties next door

Neighboring Medina County now has seven data centers up and running, under construction or planned, according to Texas Data Center Watch. And a platting request for another 800-megawatt facility near Devine is pending consideration at commissioners court on Monday.

At a San Antonio council meeting in October, where dozens of data center construction workers advocated for less regulation by the city, one said he drives about 30 miles to work in Castroville.

Amber Esparza / San Antonio Report

A Microsoft data center construction site seen along U.S. Highway 90 West near Castroville on Sept. 17, 2026.

“When a project leaves San Antonio, the jobs leave with it,” Joshua Gonzalez said.

To the northeast, Guadalupe County has three data centers, and looking south, Wilson County has one data center and power plant by Misae Investments under construction north of Stockdale. A Wilson County News report states that the plant is expected to bring 1,000 construction jobs to the county.

Medina County Judge Keith Lutz said he thinks “everybody knows by now that Texas counties do not have any authority to stop a data center.”

If state legislation passes to give the county more control over data centers, he said that could open a Pandora’s Box.

“I also am all about property rights,” Lutz said. But, “I can’t imagine zoning an entire county.”

Lutz said he would instead favor a set of guardrails and permit requirements. For now, the county relies on incentive agreements that he has said gives him leverage to ask developers to do right by neighboring landowners.

“Should you need to incentivize your child to do the right thing?” he said. “Your answer would be no … but right now, it’s all we got.”

But many rural landowners have cried foul over tax breaks and complain of a lack of transparency on those deals as their concern over water use and pollution grows.

Land rights culture

The dissension loomed large over the recent county midterm elections.

While the seat for county judge in Medina County went uncontested, 16-year Precinct 2 County Commissioner Larry Sittre (R-Castroville) drew a challenger in Democrat Eli Arroyo.

“It played a bunch in my campaign negatively for me … and there still is bad information out there,” Sittre said. “Everybody really beat me up terrible on these things.”

Sittre called himself a “land rights person,” adding he would rather have data centers than more new housing subdivisions, which put a strain on county and school district resources.

But, he said, Gov. Greg Abbott, “took all the authority away from cities and counties, left us virtually helpless.”

In late June, under political pressure, Abbott called for blocking new data center development in rural parts of the state. Then he called for energy audits on data centers seeking to connect to the state power grid and paused new grid approvals; he expanded the freeze again a month later.

Last week, the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality said that the audit was complete and the agency had resumed its normal permit review process.

Democrat Gina Hinojosa campaigned on greater restrictions for data center development and for repealing some industry tax incentives — and won the governor’s seat by 7 points.

Amber Esparza / San Antonio Report

Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Gina Hinojosa speaks to reporters during a rally at Hangar 9 on the South Side of San Antonio on Monday, October. 19, 2026.

Recently elected Texas Agriculture Commissioner Clayton Tucker, a Democrat, has proposed agricultural impact studies and called for a litany of restrictions, including establishing “ag development districts” in rural areas and allowing no data centers on “prime farmland.”

For his part, Arroyo, who lost in his bid for the county commissioners seat by just under 16 percentage points, said he didn’t think the data center issue affected the outcome.

“Even though it affected [Sittre] because a lot of people were upset about it, I don’t think that will make any difference in a community like this that is so Republican,” he said.

Statewide permit

The data center boom also has reached Atascosa County, southwest of San Antonio.

Though nothing’s been built yet, the county’s received multiple inquiries from developers and others looking to establish data centers, battery storage and power generating sites in the county, according to hundreds of pages of emails and other documents obtained through an open records request.

When HC Capital Partners announced plans in January to build the Energy Ranch Hyperscale Power Campus, county leaders planned a public information meeting in July.

Atascosa County Judge Weldon Cude emailed county staff ahead of the meeting: “Remember, our game plan is not to promote data centers, but to show that they are a welcome entity like any other industry.”

Soon after, Bexar County Fire Marshal Chris Lopez wrote to Cude offering his support: “I don’t like seeing people attack our leaders and develop a lynch mob mentality.”

County residents filed a petition seeking a moratorium in data center construction, sent letters to the governor and proposed a county resolution.

Cude declined to talk with the Report about data center development because the county has no data centers, he said through a spokeswoman.

HC Capital CEO Herb Chambers confirmed by email it’s no longer planning to build the Energy Ranch project in the county. The judge’s chief of staff said no data center developers have submitted a formal request.

But like most counties, Atascosa has no unique requirements for data centers or authority to limit them, she said. If a request is submitted, the developer would be referred to the county’s rural development department as with any other developer’s request.

In Austin, the subject of data centers and local control that dominated the latter months of midterm campaigning is already a focus for the upcoming 90th Legislature.

This month, after Democrats took control of the Texas House for the first time in 24 years, lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have filed more than a dozen bills aimed at data centers.

Business reporter Jasper Kenzo Sundeen contributed to this report.

This story first appeared in the San Antonio Report.