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FDA fast-tracks treatment for New World screwworm in dogs and puppies

Texas Public Radio | By Brian Kirkpatrick
Published August 14, 2026 at 9:45 AM CDT
Judy Gallagher, CC BY 2.0
Wikimedia Commons
Judy Gallagher, CC BY 2.0 

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Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller on Thursday praised the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s decision to fast-track a new treatment for dogs and puppies with New World screwworm infestations.

The FDA approved Emergency Use Authorization for Simparica TRIO as a treatment. It's a monthly chewable that protects dogs and puppies from screwworm.

Commissioner Miller said the action provides another critical tool to protect family pets, and working farm and ranch dogs.

"The FDA’s decision to authorize Simparica TRIO for the treatment of New World screwworm in dogs and puppies is another important weapon in this fight," Miller said. "I applaud Secretary Kennedy and the FDA for continuing to move quickly to give veterinarians and animal lovers more tools to protect our animals.

Miller said that for millions of Americans, a dog isn’t just an animal, it’s part of the family.

"Across rural America, dogs are also an essential part of agriculture. Many of our farmers and ranchers rely on working dogs every day to herd livestock, guard their property, and help get the job done," he said. "These animals are trusted partners and often indispensable members of the operation."

He said no family, farmer, or rancher should have to watch dogs die from this "horrific parasite."

Meanwhile, Miller said the treatment alone is not enough as it is only one part of a statewide battle against NWS.

"We must keep pushing an aggressive, comprehensive eradication strategy to stop New World screwworm before more livestock, wildlife, pets, or people are put at risk. Our goal must be wiping screwworm off the map."

The USDA reports that as of Thursday, there have been 45 cases in Texas and New Mexico.

Screw-worm fly (Cochliomyia hominivorax) that has been coloured with fluorescent powder at a breeding program used to study and help control this parasitic insect.
Public Health
46 confirmed New World screwworm infestations: Texas tracker and what you need to know
TPR Staff
Track confirmed New World screwworm infestations in Texas and learn what the flesh-eating parasite is, which animals are at risk, how it spreads, what symptoms to watch for and what officials are doing to contain the outbreak.
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Public Health Top StoriesTPRNew World screwworm
Brian Kirkpatrick
brian@tpr.org
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