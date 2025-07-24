Homeowners without flood insurance may now have an affordable way to sign up for it

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

People who suffered major property damage along the Upper Guadalupe River are learning the hardship of a disaster without flood insurance. Insurance experts said fewer than 7% of Texans have flood insurance.

But a new program offers some relief.

Many homeowners have insurance for their property — but it doesn’t cover flood damage.

That means even if their home is destroyed in a flood, their regular insurance won’t pay for repairs or replacement.

TPR’s journalism is free to read, but not free to produce. If you believe in independent, local journalism, help us keep it going.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) reports that more than 25% of flood insurance claims come from outside high-risk flood zones.

Many homeowners have been unable to sign up for FEMA's National Flood Insurance Program because the premium must be paid up-front and all at once.

Environment & Natural Resources The Texas homeowners insurance crisis Texas is experiencing a home insurance crisis. This has led to skyrocketing insurance premiums, making homeownership increasingly unaffordable for many Texans. This is due to increased frequency and severity of extreme weather events, rising costs of materials and labor, and the impact of inflation. Some insurers are leaving Texas leaving more homeowners exposed to risk. Listen • 50:24

However, there is now a change that allows for an installment payment plan.

The average annual premium for a policy from this program is approximately $900, which breaks down to about $75 monthly — according to Nerdwallet.

Policyholders can receive further information about the plan from their insurance provider.