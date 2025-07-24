H-E-B to open new store near UTSA, at Babcock and 1604, on Aug. 6

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Just in time for the resumption of fall classes at the University of Texas at San Antonio, H-E-B plans to open a new store at Loop 1604 and Babcock at 6 a.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 6.

The College Park H-E-B, a 111,000 square foot store, will serve residents around the Northwest Side campus, including some of the 35,000 students who will attend classes starting Aug. 25. Many students live in dorms or apartments near the campus.

The location is south of the highway and west of Babcock.

Its hours will be 6 a.m. to 11 p.m. Monday through Sunday.

H-E-B officials said customers can begin scheduling for curbside pickup or home delivery on Monday, Aug. 4. But those services go active on opening day.

The store also will include a True Texas BBQ restaurant.

San Antonio based H-E-B has 455 stores across Texas and Mexico with revenue of $46 billion.