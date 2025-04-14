Final Four organizers: San Antonio saw record breaking attendance for games and music festivals

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Organizers behind San Antonio's Final Four games said that the 2025 NCAA tournament and related events saw record-breaking attendance earlier this month.

They reported that 134,864 people attended the national semi-finals and championship game.

The University of Florida's Gators defeated Houston 65 to 63 and won the championship.

It was also the most-watched men's Final Four weekend since 2017.

About 130,000 people also attended the musical festival performances.

Elena Wells with the organizing committee had predicted the events together would pump $440 million into the Alamo City's economy.

This was the fifth time San Antonio has hosted the NCAA Men's Final Four.