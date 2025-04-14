© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Final Four organizers: San Antonio saw record breaking attendance for games and music festivals

Texas Public Radio | By Marian Navarro
Published April 14, 2025 at 2:00 PM CDT
Apr 3, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; NCAA Final Four signage in downtown San Antonio.
Scott Wachter / Imagen Images
/
Reuters
Apr 3, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; NCAA Final Four signage in downtown San Antonio.

Organizers behind San Antonio's Final Four games said that the 2025 NCAA tournament and related events saw record-breaking attendance earlier this month.

They reported that 134,864 people attended the national semi-finals and championship game.

The University of Florida's Gators defeated Houston 65 to 63 and won the championship.

It was also the most-watched men's Final Four weekend since 2017.

About 130,000 people also attended the musical festival performances.

Elena Wells with the organizing committee had predicted the events together would pump $440 million into the Alamo City's economy.

This was the fifth time San Antonio has hosted the NCAA Men's Final Four.

