San Antonio home sales remained slow in March

The San Antonio Board of Realtors reported that the local real estate market saw a slowdown in home sales in March.

About 2,800 homes were sold, an 8% year-over-year decrease.

Both the median and average home prices rose.

The median price for a home in San Antonio sits at $315,399, while the average climbed to $378,792.

That's still lower compared to housing markets in Dallas, Travis, and Harris counties.

The overall slowdown continued from February, which saw about 2,400 homes sold.