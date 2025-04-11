San Antonio home sales remained slow in March
The San Antonio Board of Realtors reported that the local real estate market saw a slowdown in home sales in March.
About 2,800 homes were sold, an 8% year-over-year decrease.
Both the median and average home prices rose.
The median price for a home in San Antonio sits at $315,399, while the average climbed to $378,792.
That's still lower compared to housing markets in Dallas, Travis, and Harris counties.
The overall slowdown continued from February, which saw about 2,400 homes sold.
