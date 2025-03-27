Carole Keeton Strayhorn, first woman to serve as Texas comptroller, dies at 85

Carole Keeton, a trailblazing Texas politician who was the first woman elected for the roles of mayor of Austin and state comptroller, died Wednesday. She was 85.

Keeton, formerly known as Carole Keeton Strayhorn, died surrounded by her family in Austin, according to an obituary. A dedicated Austinite, Keeton was born and raised in the city and attended the University of Texas at Austin. She served on the board of trustees for Austin Independent School District before becoming the city’s first female mayor in 1977, serving three terms.

"Mom accomplished so much in life on behalf of others because she cared deeply about making a difference and improving the lives of families and individuals from all walks," a statement from her four sons, Mark, Dudley, Bradley and Scott Mclellan said. "Her tireless dedication and ability to get things done were unmatched."

She went on to serve two terms as Texas Comptroller, from 1999 to early 2007, running as a Republican. In 2006, toward the end of her tenure as comptroller, Keeton ran an unsuccessful gubernatorial campaign as an independent against former Gov. Rick Perry, where she referred to herself as “one tough grandma.”

Keeton also ran unsuccessfully for U.S. House District 10 in 1986 as a Republican as well as for a fourth term as Austin mayor in 2009. She served a single term in 1994 as a member of the Texas Railroad Commission.

“She was a powerful personality that filled a room and pushed people to think about the future but also made you laugh at the drop of a hat," Austin mayor Kirk Watson said in an interview with the Austin American-Statesman on Wednesday.

This article originally appeared in The Texas Tribune at https://www.texastribune.org/2025/03/26/carole-strayhorn-texas-comptroller-died/.

