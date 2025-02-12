VIA asks for public feedback on its new plans to increase frequency on several city routes

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

VIA Metropolitan Transit is increasing frequency on several routes beginning this spring to reduce wait times and provide faster connections for riders.

VIA President and CEO Jon Gary Herrera said in a statement, “We know there’s a direct correlation between high-frequency service and interest in transit use in our community. … As our region continues to grow, it’s important for us to evolve, too, and provide transportation options that make sense for more residents and visitors. Our community has asked for it, and we’re delivering.”

The proposed frequency changes will affect the following routes:



44 Pleasanton – Weekday frequency modified from 40 minutes to 30 minutes (6 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

68 Guadalupe – Weekday frequency modified from 20 minutes to 15 minutes (6 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

102 Primo Military – Weekday frequency modified from 15 minutes to 12 minutes (6 a.m. to 7 p.m.)

20 New Braunfels – Weekend frequency modified from 20 minutes to 15 minutes (8am to 6pm)

26 Martin Luther King – Weekend frequency modified from 40 minutes to 30 minutes (8 a.m. to 6 p.m.)

VIA will host a public hearing on the changes at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 19, at the VIA Metro Center, 1021 San Pedro Ave.

VIA encouraged the public to submit comments in person on the day of the hearing or at VIAinfo.net/proposedchanges by 5 p.m. on Feb. 21.

VIA plans to announce additional routes later this year.