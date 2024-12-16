H-E-B delivery app Favor reports on Texas favorites for 2024

H-E-B's on demand delivery app—Favor—has released its annual report on what Texans ordered in 2024.

Tacos topped the list of most-delivered dishes, followed by hamburgers.

And queso beat out salsa and guacamole as the best chip dip. Enough fries were ordered to line I-35 from San Antonio to Austin and back.

When it comes to delivery notes, the most popular was "don't knock" on the door. There were also plenty of requests for birthday serenades with deliveries.

Other highlights in the report include a meal that made its way up in a bucket to a Dallas crane operator and a wedding bartender in San Antonio who saved the day with an emergency order for 12 bags of ice. Someone in a concert line in Houston ordered a rotisserie chicken.

"It’s been another incredible year connecting Texans with what they need, when they need it most," said Chris Flores, Favor’s chief tasting officer. "From comfort food cravings to celebratory surprises, every delivery tells a story. This report is our way of celebrating the memorable moments we’ve shared with Texans throughout 2024."

And a note for those planning to ring in 2025 with a party, 2024 New Year's Day hangover cures ordered in Texas included 50 breakfast biscuits in the Rio Grande Valley. Hot tea, ginger shots, and a weighted blanket were delivered in Houston.

Favor operates in 400 Texas cities and has 100,000 drivers. It was founded in Austin in 2013. San Antonio-based H-E-B bought the company in 2018.