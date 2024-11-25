Head of Greater San Antonio Chamber of Commerce offers glittering holiday retail outlook

The head of the Greater San Antonio Chamber of Commerce said this week that the end of the presidential election cycle feels like a clog has been cleared for the local economy to flow again.

Jeff Webster, the president and CEO of the chamber, said many of its 1,700 business members are feeling optimistic about holiday retail sales this year.

Shopping centers and malls are expected to be packed for Black Friday, the day after Thanksgiving.

"We were talking to one place today, folks down in the Quarry [shopping center]. They're needing storage spaces. They've got inventory they feel comfortable they're going to move," he said.

"I think what we're going to see is a better year or at least the same of what we saw last year. But the enthusiasm is there this year, which I don't think we had last year. That energy and enthusiasm is back in the market, and it's nice to see."

Webster said those holiday retail sales are bolstered in part by shoppers from Mexico. He did not expect that to change under a Trump administration.

"They love Texas, and they love San Antonio," he said. "And they come here, and they spend time on the River Walk, spend a lot of time out at La Cantera, spend a whole lot of time down at the Emma and the Pearl area. They are great partners, so many of them live here on a regular basis and go back and forth. But I think we're going to continue to see that relationship be strong."

City sales tax collections for the City of San Antonio were trending higher at the start of the last quarter of this year, compared to the start of the last quarter of 2023, meaning local consumers are spending more.

Sale tax collections were up nearly 4.7% in October, compared to the same month of 2023, according to the Texas State Comptroller's Office, which collects city sales taxes.