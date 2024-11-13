San Antonians can get a cheaper turkey this Thanksgiving by buying early

If you want a good price on a turkey for the Thanksgiving table, buy early.

That's the word from David Anderson, a Texas A&M Agrilife Extension Service economist based in Bryan-College Station.

"Prices are good for consumers, but they're bad for producers," he said. "Last year started off strong for producers, but prices bottomed out after Thanksgiving, and they haven't recovered."

The price of a whole bird has been running below the five-year average. An eight-to-16-pound hen was 99 cents per pound as of mid-October, compared to $1.12 per pound last year. The five-year average is $1.22 per pound.

But lower production and supplies than last year could see prices rise slightly as the demand goes up with the approach of Thanksgiving.

Labor costs, avian influenza, and avian metapneumovirus have helped contribute to a 6% drop in turkey production this year compared to 2023, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Anderson said another trend affecting turkey prices is the move away from turkeys after Thanksgiving.

"Consumers want that traditional centerpiece turkey for Thanksgiving, but they're also going with other meats like hams and briskets or prime rib for Christmas," he said. "People are forgoing that second turkey for their holiday get-togethers, and that is impacting the overall historical demand.

Many people, including in San Antonio, turn to tamales during the holiday season.