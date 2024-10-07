H-E-B rolls out tap-to-pay services at all stores starting this week

H-E-B will begin its new rollout of tap-to-pay services at all stores starting this week.

Over the next few weeks, the grocery store will offer the service to customers to pay via their digital wallet at its flagship stores.

The services will be available starting in San Antonio and are expected to be in every store by the end of the week.

In a statement, the store chain explained that customer may make "purchases using digital tap-to-pay services such as Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, and Google Pay."

It added: "With the availability of the technology, H-E-B customers can tap to pay with their physical cards and by using their digital wallets at cash registers, self-checkout lanes, and H-E-B brand restaurants and pharmacy locations. Initially, tap-to-pay services will not be available at H-E-B fuel pumps but will be accepted at the fuel station payment window."

The services are already available to customers at Central Market and Joe V’s Smart Shop stores across Texas.