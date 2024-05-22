Toyota mulls over $500 million investment into Texas plant

Bexar County commissioners on Tuesday gave unanimous approval to authorize staff to negotiate with Toyota over a major expansion of its plant on San Antonio's South Side.

The more than half-a-billion-dollar expansion would create more than 400 jobs.

The expansion could encompass more than 500,000 square feet of new space, and the base wage of the new jobs would be $20.54 an hour, with an average salary of about $68,000.

The county’s package reportedly includes a 10-year, 100% tax abatement worth $14.7 million.

Reuters previously reported that the automaker's North America arm sought tax relief totaling $531.7 million in investments at the facility, which manufactures the Toyota Tundra pickup truck and Sequoia SUV.

Major automakers are now refocusing their efforts and investments on hybrid and gasoline-powered vehicles with better profit margins, after slowing demand for electric vehicles prompted them to cut financial commitments towards such models.

"We are constantly evaluating our competitiveness and making decisions to support the potential for continued investments across our North American operations," Toyota said in an emailed statement to Reuters.

Toyota did not provide additional details on the investment.

The San Antonio Express-News first reported on the investment.

The Japanese automaker has invested $4.2 billion in the San Antonio plant since 2003 and employs more than 3,700 workers at the facility, which began production in 2006.

