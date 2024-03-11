Spring Break marks a boom period for the city's convention business

Spring Break gives the city's $16 billion leisure and hospitality industry a chance to shine.

The industry is the third largest economic generator for the city every year. Only military and health-related sectors pump in more dollars.

A big part of that industry is the city's convention business — which has roared back from the pandemic. The city typically hosts more than 80 events a year, but in the pandemic year of 2021 that number dipped to 31.

Richard Oliver, a spokesman for the city's convention arm, said efforts by convention officials, Visit San Antonio, and the end of the pandemic have brought the industry back to new highs.

"In the wake of the pandemic, when people finally got out of being shut in for a while, they banged out the doors and they went straight to San Antonio, a place they know is comfortable, safe and family-friendly," he said.

This week alone, five major gatherings were scheduled at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, including one involving nearly 5,000 educators.

Oliver said those meetings will be part of a record year in 2024.

"We're projecting 94 events, which would by far exceed our all-time record for the convention center and about $26.3 million in revenues," he said.

Tens of thousands of visitors were expected in April and May for conventions. Eight thousand people were expected for a gathering of the Texas Library Association. Another 16,000 people were expected for a meeting of the American Urological Association. The Texas Republican Party also plans a gathering in San Antonio soon.

A big draw for conventioneers is the Alamo and River Walk. Oliver said they battle each to be the top visitor attraction in Texas each year, but the River Walk has finished number one in recent years.