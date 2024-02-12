Flight attendants from 4 unions say they will picket multiple airlines Tuesday in global protest

Flight attendant unions representing more than 100,000 flight attendants say picketing scheduled for Tuesday will be the largest action by attendants in aviation history.

More than two-thirds of U.S. flight attendants are currently in contract negotiations.

Deals with other groups, including pilots, have been reached recently by various carriers. Flight attendants now say it’s their turn.

In a press release, attendants say airline CEOs have awarded themselves with bonuses and incentives, and "we expect and demand our fair share."

Protesting attendants work for carriers from American Airlines in Fort Worth, Southwest in Dallas, United, Alaska Air and more.

Informational pickets, which won’t interrupt flights or schedules, are planned in more than 30 cities across the U.S. the UK, and Guam.

