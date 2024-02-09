Santikos theaters in San Antonio close Friday for the second day in a row

Santikos movie theaters remained closed for a second day on Friday due to ongoing technical issues.

Locations outside of San Antonio at Grande Theatre and AmStar Cinemas were not affected.

The Guest Care Center remains open for questions, but refunds cannot be processed until further notice.

The San Antonio-based theater chain posted an apology on social media. They said that a technical team is working to resolve the issue.

Santikos says it will provide further updates through its website and social media channels as they become available.