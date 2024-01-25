Pop rock legends Billy Joel and Sting perform at the Alamodome on Oct. 25

City officials and entertainment company Live Nation today announced two pop-rock legends are coming to San Antonio for a twin bill concert at the Alamodome next fall.

Billy Joel and Sting will perform one night only on Oct. 25. Tickets go on sale through Ticketmaster. Details were announced during a news conference at the Alamodome on Thursday morning.

Live Nation South Vice President Amy Corbin said it has been a while since the singers have played in the Alamo City.

"Last time Billy Joel played here was in 1994 at the Alamodome," she said. "We're thrilled to welcome him back. Sting returns back to San Antonio after 17 years, and this will be his first time at the Alamodome."

Patricia Muzquiz Cantor, the assistant director of San Antonio's Convention and Sports Facilities, said the dome has been on a winning streak attracting major concerts.

Nathan Cone Elton John performing at the Alamodome in October, 2022.

"Over the past 18 months, the event lineup as included some of the world's largest concert tours." she said. "The impact from the quality of life to the tangible economic impact has been profound for our community and the State of Texas."

The Alamodome, which just marked its 30th anniversary, last year hosted rock stars Pink and Guns N' Roses.

Latino sensation Bad Bunny performed at the dome in September 2022, and pop legend Elton John followed in October of that year.

Tejano superstar Selena appeared in a legendary concert there. Past appearances also include country crooner George Straight, pop-rocker Tina Turner and heavy metal band Metallica.

City officials say dome events have pumped a total of $4 billion into the local economy since its opening.