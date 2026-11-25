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It’s the season of giving, and San Antonians can support local nonprofits in a big way. Five San Antonio nonprofits have been chosen to participate in this year’s Light the World Giving Machine initiative for families in need.

The initiative is sponsored by the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and covers the costs so that 100% of donations go to participating nonprofits.

The Giving Machine is a big, red machine that looks like a regular vending machine, but instead of people choosing something for themselves, they can choose from several gifts to be donated to families in need of items such as clothes, food, and medical equipment.

TEAMAbility Inc. CEO Brooke Kearney says two machines contain cards from each of the participating nonprofits.

“So, for example, on TEAMAbility, we have a little card that says “Bubbles,” and that Bubbles card is for $5. So, if you want to donate $5 towards TEAMAbility, you can help fund something as simple as bubbles that we actually use in our speech therapy and in our other therapies to help as a motivator, but also a way to help build strength in our kiddos,” said Kearney.

One family who can benefit from the initiative is the Mann family. Tina Mann’s son Ryan has attended TEAMAbility for 13 years. She said choosing something as simple as “Bubbles” can help her son who has limited mobility.

TEAMAbility Inc. / Courtesy photo TEAMABILITY patient Ryan Mann holds up a $5.00 "Bubbles" card. Ryan has multiple disabilities. He uses the bubbles for his therapy and will benefit from donors who choose to give "Bubbles" to TEAMAbility Inc.

“Things like bubbles are motivating…when it's really hard and you're struggling,” said Mann. “It's not really just a distraction, but it gives you something else to do and to enjoy while you're working hard.”

Kearney said the Giving Machine initiative is of great importance to TEAMAbility, a nonprofit that’s locally impacting individuals with complex disabilities in the community.

TEAMAbility Inc. / Courtesy photo CEO Brooke Kearney of TEAMAbility Inc. holds up the cards that will be in the Giving Machine. Donors can choose from several cards to donate such as Bubbles, which are $5.00, a $10.00 Thearpy Craft Kit, or a $25.00 Adaptive Feeding Set.

“It is so important to us to have some face time with the community and to have opportunities where the families that we serve and the patients that we serve can be celebrated for the joyful progress that they make in our lives and in their lives,” said Kearney. “It really gives us an opportunity to highlight those that we serve and really show the community that joy matters for everybody.”

TEAMAbility Inc. / Courtesy photo TEAMAbility families gather to launch the Giving Machine that will benefit each family when a donor chooses from each card in the machine to donate to one of the five San Antonio organizations participating this holiday season.

This year, Texas has Light the World Giving Machines in Dallas-Fort Worth, Austin, Houston, and San Antonio. Other San Antonio nonprofits participating in the Giving Machine are the San Antonio Food Bank , Project MEND , the Rotary Club of San Antonio , and the Salvation Army of San Antonio .

The Giving Machines are located at The Historic Pearl at 303 Pearl Parkway.

The initiative runs through Dec. 6. Machines are open 24 hours a day with a volunteer on-site from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.