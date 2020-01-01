Daniel Ramirez

Daniel has always been fascinated by the past and how it shapes our lives today. The topics he explores and writes about tend towards examining those connections across time and space. He is especially interested in how our family and collective ancestries live on within us. And, of course, he is eternally inspired by the natural world.

Daniel is an educator as well. He has spent many seasons working with youth in the outdoors (in Montana, Washington state, and the Texas Hill Country) and five years in public Montessori classrooms. He has a BA from Washington University in St. Louis and an MA in History from Georgetown University. He is from San Antonio.