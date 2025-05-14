Fallen San Antonio, Bexar County law enforcement officers to be honored at ceremonies

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Bexar County commissioners honored fallen county law enforcement officers on Tuesday.

The Officer Down Memorial website reports there have been 18 line of duty deaths among the ranks of county law enforcement during its history. The most recent was 56-year-old Deputy Ronald Rudy Butler who contracted COVID-19 while on the job and died in September 2021.

Commissioners approved a proclamation to honor those officers and recognize National Police Week and Peace Officers Memorial Day on Thursday.

The Officer Down Memorial website reports 64 officers have died in the line of duty at the San Antonio Police Department during its history. The most recent was 70-year-old David Glen Evans, who died of complications from gunshot wounds received two decades ago.

Evans passed away in February of 2022.

He was among four officers wounded after responding to a domestic disturbance call at a Northeast Side restaurant in 2003.

SAPD reports a Fallen Officer Memorial will be held at 9 a.m. on May 23 at its Training Academy on the far South Side.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office invites locals to attend their annual Fallen Deputy Memorial Ceremony, which will be held this Thursday, May 15, 2025, at 9 a.m.

The ceremony will take place at the Bexar County Courthouse near the north end water fountain at 100 Dolorosa.

The ceremony will also be streamed on their Facebook page at Facebook.com/BexarCoSheriff.