Olmos Park man charged with murder in wife's October disappearance

Brad Simpson of Olmos Park on Thursday was charged with the murder of his wife—real estate agent Suzanne Simpson.

The Bexar County Sheriff's Office confirms it transported the 53-year-old Simpson to the DPS office Thursday afternoon for further questioning by the Texas Rangers.

Brad Simpson is now jailed at the Bexar County Adult Detention Center. First arrested on Oct. 10, he also faces illegal weapons and evidence tampering charges, along with assault causing bodily injury to a family member and unlawful restraint.

Multiple agencies have conducted searches for Suzanne Simpson since she went missing on Oct. 6, including some wooded areas in the region and an East Side landfill. No remains have been found.

A neighbor told investigators he saw the couple struggling and screams were heard.

Public Health Missing persons case raises awareness of local domestic violence crisis Domestic violence is very real and all too common in Bexar County. What does the Simpson case tell us about intimate partner abuse? Listen • 19:20

Her disappearance and the ensuing mystery have made national and international headlines.

The Simpson case brings to light that Bexar County has the highest rate of reported domestic violence per capita in Texas and one of the highest rates in the nation.

In Texas, one-in-three women will be affected by domestic violence. The fatality risk for domestic violence victims increases 700 percent when a gun is in the household. In 2023, 205 Texans were killed by an intimate partner; a firearm was used in 75 percent of those murders. The youngest victim was 15 years old, the oldest was 88.

Battered Women and Children’s Shelter 24-Hour Crisis Hotline is 210-733-8810.