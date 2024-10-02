'The system failed Benji,’ says prosecutor to now deliberating jury

The fate of Brandon Cervera, who is accused of starving his 4-year-old son Benji Cervera to death, rests with 12 deliberating jurors.

After a seven day trial, attorneys offered closing arguments on Wednesday afternoon.

Bexar County district attorneys argued Benji was intentionally starved, pointing to locks on the pantry and fridge, his loss of weight, videos of the boy begging for bread and the testimony of the state’s medical experts.

Before his death, multiple people had called in concerns to the state’s child welfare system and to police over his weight and over two black eyes he showed up with a month before his death.

“The system — up until his death — failed Benji,” said Michael Villareal, a prosecutor with the Bexar County District Attorney’s office told jurors in his closing arguments, referencing the missed signs.

“This child should not have stayed with this defendant who was starving him,” he said.

Despite these systemic failures, Villareal argued the weight of the death fell on the boy’s father, Brandon Cervera.

“At the end of this case there is just one true verdict, that is this defendant is guilty,” Villareal said.

Jody Soyars, Cervera's attorney, presented the father as a concerned parent who consulted doctors and followed recommendations.

She leaned into the fact that starvation deaths are so rare as to be nearly nonexistent. Both of the defense's medical experts testified they did not believe the boy died from starvation. The defense pointed to things like undiagnosed diabetes or seizures. She said Bexar County Medical Examiner, Dr. Kimberly Molina, essentially had blinders on.

The system just wanted someone to blame. “They were looking for abuse,” she said.

The state batted these ideas away, saying the experts’ time was paid for, dismissing the opinions as paid for. “This guy’s about the money,” Villareal said.

Cervera faces as much as the rest of his life in prison for injury to a child with serious bodily injury. Benji’s stepmom Miranda Casarez was sentenced to 25 years earlier this year for the crime.