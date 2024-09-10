© 2024 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Two San Antonio area middle schoolers have been arrested for threatening school shootings in the past week

Texas Public Radio | By Steve Short
Published September 10, 2024 at 9:14 PM CDT
Evidence confiscated during Tuesday's arrest
Courtesy: Bexar County Sheriff's Office
Evidence confiscated during Tuesday's arrest

Bexar County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a 12-year-old Gregory Luna Middle School student in Northside ISD on Tuesday following a reported shooting threat made towards a fellow student.

The initial threat was made on Saturday during a FaceTime conversation, where the suspect allegedly displayed photos of firearms, made a threat to shoot the victim, and “shoot up the school."

School officials notified the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, but also immediately suspended the suspect from school pending the arrest and investigation of the threat.

Deputies arrested the suspect at a home in Western Bexar County and executed a search warrant.

They seized a .380 caliber pistol with an extended magazine, ammunition, two fake pistols, and two different sets of plate carriers for body armor.

The suspect is being held in the Bexar County Juvenile Detention Center on a felony charge of terroristic threats causing public fear.

“It’s vital that parents speak to children about the serious consequences attached to making threats," said Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar. "The BCSO will investigate these cases vigorously and will make arrests when appropriate.”

This is the second local middle school student to be arrested in a matter of days for making such threats.

The San Antonio Police Department also arrested a 12-year-old boy on Sunday after he allegedly threatened to shoot up multiple schools in San Antonio.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.
Tags
Criminal Justice TPR
Steve Short
steve@tpr.org
See stories by Steve Short