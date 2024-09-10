Two San Antonio area middle schoolers have been arrested for threatening school shootings in the past week

Bexar County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested a 12-year-old Gregory Luna Middle School student in Northside ISD on Tuesday following a reported shooting threat made towards a fellow student.

The initial threat was made on Saturday during a FaceTime conversation, where the suspect allegedly displayed photos of firearms, made a threat to shoot the victim, and “shoot up the school."

School officials notified the Bexar County Sheriff's Office, but also immediately suspended the suspect from school pending the arrest and investigation of the threat.

Deputies arrested the suspect at a home in Western Bexar County and executed a search warrant.

They seized a .380 caliber pistol with an extended magazine, ammunition, two fake pistols, and two different sets of plate carriers for body armor.

The suspect is being held in the Bexar County Juvenile Detention Center on a felony charge of terroristic threats causing public fear.

“It’s vital that parents speak to children about the serious consequences attached to making threats," said Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar. "The BCSO will investigate these cases vigorously and will make arrests when appropriate.”

This is the second local middle school student to be arrested in a matter of days for making such threats.

The San Antonio Police Department also arrested a 12-year-old boy on Sunday after he allegedly threatened to shoot up multiple schools in San Antonio.