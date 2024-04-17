© 2024 Texas Public Radio
San Antonio woman found guilty in starvation death of four-year-old stepson

Texas Public Radio | By TPR Staff
Published April 17, 2024 at 3:15 PM CDT
Miranda Casarez
Paul Flahive
/
TPR
Miranda Casarez

A San Antonio woman has been found guilty in the starvation death of her four-year-old stepson.

After deliberating for just under an hour, the jury found Miranda Casarez guilty of injury to a child with serious bodily injury by omission.

The charge carries a sentence of five to 99 years. The sentencing phase of the trial has begun.

Prosecutors said Casarez withheld food and water from her stepson Benjamin Cervera and played video in court of the four-year-old crying and begging for food.

Cervera weighed 28 pounds at the time of his death.

Defense attorneys for Casarez argued that underlying health issues were to blame for the death, and they disputed the Bexar County medical examiner's interpretation of Cervera's autopsy.

Benjamin's father, Brandon Cervera Sr., was also arrested and charged in the case. His trial is pending.

