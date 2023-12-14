© 2023 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Two San Antonio police officers indicted for murder of Melissa Perez

Texas Public Radio | By Paul Flahive
Published December 14, 2023 at 3:09 PM CST
Alfred Flores fires at Melissa Perez, as seen on body camera footage.
Courtesy photo
/
San Antonio Police Department
Alfred Flores fires at Melissa Perez, as seen on body camera footage.

Three San Antonio police officers were indicted Thursday in the shooting death of a mentally ill woman this summer.

A Bexar County grand jury said Officer Eleazar Alejandro and Sgt. Alfred Flores will face murder charges for killing Melissa Perez.

Officer Nathaniel Villalobos was indicted for aggravated assault, according to sources with knowledge.

"The reduction in the charging document handed down by the Grand Jury does not change our position that Nathaniel is innocent of this allegation," said Nico LaHood, Villalobos' attorney.

The shooting prompted calls for reform within the department, questions from mental health advocates and a civil rights lawsuit from Perez’s family.

Since the shooting, details of the disciplinary records for Alejandro and Flores revealed multiple serious infractions that called into question how the department supervises its forces. Some of the infractions were considered terminal by experts TPR consulted.

Body camera footage from the fatal shooting of Melissa Perez on June 23, 2023.
Criminal Justice
SAPD officer awaiting indictment for the murder of Melissa Perez was nearly fired six years ago
Paul Flahive
The senior San Antonio police officer now awaiting indictment for the murder of Melissa Perez was nearly fired six years ago, according to public records obtained by TPR.

Perez was in the midst of a mental health breakdown when police arrived at her apartment complex in the early hours of June 23. The fire department had called them —according to the arrest affidavits — because the woman attempted to dismantle fire alarms she thought the FBI used to monitor her.

Perez suffered from schizophrenia and had exhibited odd and irrational behavior.

Body camera footage showed she ran from an officer when he arrived and barricaded herself inside her home.

Officers tried multiple times to enter the home but she repelled them. She threw a candlestick, striking one officer.

“You're gonna get shot,” he yelled.

“Shoot me!” she yelled back.

Minutes later she was fired upon by the three officers. Only bullets from Flores and Alejandro struck her, ballistics revealed, according to a source with knowledge.

SAPD commanders said the men violated protocol, and they were arrested hours later.

The department has been highly critical of the men, and it defended itself against criticism of its policies and training — repeatedly stating there are no gaps in the training.

Body camera footage from the fatal shooting of Melissa Perez on June 23, 2023.
Criminal Justice
SAPD chief, city official answer questions about response to mental health calls after deadly shooting
Paul Flahive
Three San Antonio police officers stand accused of murdering a woman in the throes of a mental breakdown.

Perez's family said justice is not done if only these three officers are fired, since many more SAPD officers were present as witnesses but did nothing to intervene in the escalating situation.

They sued the city and have called for additional reforms. The family said the police had already interacted with Perez during a mental break and knew of her condition, according to the family's legal team.

"As long as the city is trying to wash their hands, obviously nothing's going to change," said Dan Packard, attorney for the family.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.
Tags
Criminal Justice Top StoriesTPRMelissa PerezSan Antonio Police
Paul Flahive
Paul Flahive can be reached at Paul@tpr.org
See stories by Paul Flahive