Learn more about sex work from people in the industry
This guide is part of a series from Texas Public Radio called “Running Red-Lights.” The podcast and additional reporting focuses on the history of sex work in San Antonio and the women who ran the industry, but who weren’t allowed to make history.
San Antonio’s red-light district has a storied past, but sex workers are still here today — working online, in the streets and in clubs.
Though sex work is often thought of as the oldest profession, the term "sex work" is relatively new. It's more than full-service — intercourse — and includes things like porn work, stripping, webcam work, phone sex and more.
Sex work is any consensual labor where the goal is to produce a sexual or erotic response, according to the Sex Workers Outreach Project.
Books
- Revolting Prostitutes by Molly Smith and Juno Mab
- Harlots, Whores & Hackabouts: A History of Sex for Sale by Kate Lister
- We Too: Essays on Sex Work and Survival edited by Natalie West and Tina Horn
- Pornography, Protection, and Privacy edited by Jiz Lee
- Hustling Verse edited by Amber Dawn and Justin Ducharme
- Playing the Whore by Melissa Gira Grant
- Insatiable: Porn – A Love Story by Asa Akira
- To Live Freely in This World by Chi Adanna Mgbako
Podcasts
- A Sex Worker's Guide to the Galaxy
- Yes, A Stripped Podcast
- Peepshow Podcast
- Candy Girl
- CamGirl Interrupted
- The Escort: Deconstructed
- Operator
- The Oldest Profession
- Running Red-Lights :)
Websites