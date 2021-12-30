San Antonio hosts New Year's Eve bash downtown, urges attendees to get tested for COVID beforehand

Preparations are underway downtown for San Antonio's official and free New Year's Eve Celebration, Celebrate SA.

The event runs from 6 p.m. until midnight. It is back after not being held in-person last year due to the pandemic. Temperatures should be in the lower 70s and upper 60s to ring in 2022. There is no rain in the forecast.

There will be live music and DJ performances at Celebrate SA, between Market Street and Cesar Chavez Boulevard, on the grounds of Hemisfair, La Villita and the Arneson River. Theatre.

But the highlight is a 20-minute fireworks show that will light up the Tower of the Americas and includes a special tribute to those we have lost to COVID-19.

Event spokeswoman Libby Day urges the 70,000 to 100,000 people expected to attend to follow virus protocol, which is not required, but strongly recommended.

"We'll have sanitizing stations through the event and we are encouraging attendees to wear masks, social distance, and to get a negative COVID test before attending," Day said.

Anyone feeling sick should stay home and watch the show on News 4. There were will also be food and beverage vendors, including some food trucks.

The event is produced by the San Antonio Parks Foundation and the City of San Antonio.

The entertainment will be by DJ Catwalk, R&B artist Andria Rose, and the 10-piece group Mélange, which will rock all the favorites for 200 minutes straight and close out the show.

The Arneson River Theatre stage will feature performances by indie orquesta latina, Volcán, Rat King Cole, psych outfit, True Indigo, DJ Catwalk, and an all-vinyl set by The General.