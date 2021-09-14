Here's How You Can Give — And Receive — Relief From Tropical Storm Nicholas

Tropical Storm Nicholas dumped more than a foot of rain along the Texas coastal region early Tuesday morning. Roadways are flooded and more than 400,000 Harris County homes are without power with no timeline of when it may be restored.

Gov. Greg Abbott ordered the Texas State Operations Center to prepare ahead of Nicholas. Swift water rescue boats, helicopters and ground vehicles were made available for potential water rescues. As of Tuesday afternoon no fatalities were reported.

Relief And Assistance

For immediate needs:

FEMA: Call 1-800-621-3362 or visit disasterassistance.gov . Speech or hearing impairment: Call toll free TTY 1-800-462-7585 Individual Assistance FAQ: fema.gov/individual-disaster-assistance

Red Cross: Call 1-866-438-4636 or 1-800-733-2767 Find a shelter: redcross.org/get-help/disaster-relief-and-recovery-services/find-an-open-shelter

Local Emergency & Homeless Services resources: Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs Help for Texans or call toll free 1-800-525-0657

How You Can Help

Donate:

