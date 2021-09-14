Here's How You Can Give — And Receive — Relief From Tropical Storm Nicholas
Tropical Storm Nicholas dumped more than a foot of rain along the Texas coastal region early Tuesday morning. Roadways are flooded and more than 400,000 Harris County homes are without power with no timeline of when it may be restored.
Gov. Greg Abbott ordered the Texas State Operations Center to prepare ahead of Nicholas. Swift water rescue boats, helicopters and ground vehicles were made available for potential water rescues. As of Tuesday afternoon no fatalities were reported.
Tropical Storm Nicholas is now expected to slowly move over southeastern Texas, eventually making its way to Louisiana over the next two days.
Relief And Assistance
For immediate needs:
FEMA: Call 1-800-621-3362 or visit disasterassistance.gov.
- Speech or hearing impairment: Call toll free TTY 1-800-462-7585
- Individual Assistance FAQ: fema.gov/individual-disaster-assistance
Red Cross: Call 1-866-438-4636 or 1-800-733-2767
- Local Emergency & Homeless Services resources: Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs Help for Texans or call toll free 1-800-525-0657
How You Can Help
Donate:
