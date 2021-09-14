© 2020 Texas Public Radio
Here's How You Can Give — And Receive — Relief From Tropical Storm Nicholas

Published September 14, 2021 at 1:17 PM CDT
Damage And Flooding From Hurricane Nicholas In Houston
Tropical Storm Nicholas became a category 1 hurricane just before landfall and hit Houston directly. Pictured: Flooding in Buffalo Bayou Park on September 14th, 2021.

Tropical Storm Nicholas dumped more than a foot of rain along the Texas coastal region early Tuesday morning. Roadways are flooded and more than 400,000 Harris County homes are without power with no timeline of when it may be restored.

Gov. Greg Abbott ordered the Texas State Operations Center to prepare ahead of Nicholas. Swift water rescue boats, helicopters and ground vehicles were made available for potential water rescues. As of Tuesday afternoon no fatalities were reported.

Nicholas Pours More Than 1 Foot Of Rain On Texas Coast
Tropical Storm Nicholas is now expected to slowly move over southeastern Texas, eventually making its way to Louisiana over the next two days.

Relief And Assistance

For immediate needs:

How You Can Help

Donate:

