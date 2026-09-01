Peace Gallery by Heartfulness Institute
Peace Gallery by Heartfulness Institute
This exhibit features 13 original artworks inspired by the theme “Peace Begins Within.” The gallery invites visitors to pause, reflect, and explore how inner stillness contributes to harmony in daily life and the wider world. Presented in honor of the International Day of Peace, the display is open to all library visitors and runs for five weeks until September 29,2026.
Parman Branch Library at Stone Oak
Free
10:00 AM - 06:00 PM, every day through Sep 29, 2026.
Event Supported By
Heartfulness Institute
5044813006
sanantonio.tx@heartfulness.org
Artist Group Info
Santanu Chatterjee
Parman Branch Library at Stone Oak
20735 Wilderness OakSan Antonio, Texas 78258
210-207-9001
Barbara.Kwiatkowski@sanantonio.gov