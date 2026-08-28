FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Bandera County Preparedness Event to Feature Rain Barrel Fundraiser and Health & Wellness Exhibits

PIPE CREEK, Texas — Guilds of Requiem will host the Bandera County Preparedness Event on Saturday, September 19, 2026, from 10:00 AM to 3:00 PM at 8124 State Hwy 16 S in Pipe Creek. This free, community-focused event is designed to equip local residents with essential emergency planning skills, sustainability knowledge, and wellness resources.

Key highlights of the event include:

Rain Barrel Fundraiser: Attendees can support local community initiatives while learning effective rainwater harvesting techniques and purchasing their rain barrel for their own systems.

Educational Presentations: Expert speakers will host sessions throughout the day covering emergency preparedness, local conservation strategies, and practical self-reliance skills.

Health & Wellness Area: Interactive booths and live demonstrations will offer resources focused on community safety, personal health, and preventative well-being.

The event is open to the public. For additional information, visit Events.GuildsofRequiem.org or contact the venue directly at events@guildsofrequiem.org.