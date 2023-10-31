Shake it off, San Antonio: City couldn't squeeze Taylor Swift into its packed events schedule

Get TPR's best stories of the day and a jump start to the weekend with the 321 Newsletter — straight to your inbox every day. Sign up for it here.

Visit San Antonio reported this week that it tried to bring Taylor Swift's "The Eras" tour to the Alamodome, but scheduling conflicts interfered.

Richard Oliver, communications manager for the Alamodome and similar city facilities, said the dome's crowded schedule of 36 major events a year just did not make a Tay-Tay concert possible.

Downtown hotels, restaurants, bars and other businesses could have used the economic boost "Swifties" could have provided.

But, he added, the Alamodome, which is marking its 30th anniversary, landed some other big concerts earlier this year, including Pink and Guns N' Roses.

And talks have taken place with the Eagles and the Foo Fighters to bring those concerts here.

The dome has pumped a total of $4 billion into the local economy during its history.