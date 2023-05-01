American Airlines pilots authorize strike amid contract talks

American Airlines pilots voted "overwhelmingly" to authorize a strike after years of negotiations with the carrier, the pilots union announced Monday.

The strike authorization vote, which began April 1 and ended Sunday night, had 96% member turnout with 99% voting in favor, according to the Allied Pilots Association President.

"What we're telling the world is that management is pushing American Airlines to a strike," APA pilot and spokesperson Dennis Tajer said. "Our pilots are ready to strike. Now, it's a process, but that process has started."

American Airlines CEO Robert Isom has promised an industry-leading contract. The recent Delta deal with its pilots is the current standard, meaning American could offer $7-8 billion to the pilots over the next four years.

Pilots welcome the money, but say time off is also a consideration — especially after the pandemic’s peak. They say as air travel returned, too few staff left pilots and crews stranded far away and for too long.

In recent weeks both negotiating parties say talks have gone well, but the union wanted a strike option for its 15,000 pilots just in case they failed to reach a deal.

“The APA membership has spoken," read a statement from APA President Ed Sicher. "We will strike if necessary to secure the industry-leading contract that our pilots have earned and deserve – a contract that will position American Airlines for success.”

The news was announced the same day union members organized informational pickets at American’s 10 largest airports, including DFW Airport, as well as airports in Washington D.C., Charlotte, Chicago, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Boston, Los Angeles, New York and Miami.

American Airlines did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Toluwani Osibamowo contributed to this report.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

