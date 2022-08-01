Alamodome hiring for UTSA, XFL football seasons, Alamo Bowl

The Alamodome and its contractors are hiring for the upcoming UTSA and XFL football seasons and the Alamo Bowl.

If you want to squeeze in a little football watching while on the job, workers are wanted to staff the Alamodome box office, guest services, parking lot, and food and beverage counters. Security personnel are also wanted.

The dome will host a job fair on Tuesday, Aug. 16 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m. for interested applicants.

The UTSA Roadrunners are picked by many to repeat as Conference USA champions. Quarterback Frank Harris and safety Rashad Wisdom were named the Conference USA Offensive and Defensive Players of the year following the Roadrunners winningest season ever last year.

UTSA's season kicks off at the 'Dome on Sept. 3 against the University of Houston.

The XFL kicks off in February for the still-to-be-named team.

The dome seats 65,000 and holds more than 100 events a year, including December's Alamo Bowl, featuring a Big12-Pac-12 college football showdown.

The dome also hosts the Texas UIL Basketball Tournament and has been a repeating host of the men and women's NCAA Final Four in college basketball.