Omicron outbreaks sack bowl game plans for several Texas teams and venues

The latest surge in COVID-19 cases, driven by the omicron variant, has upended postseason plans for a number of college football programs in Texas.

Texas A&M University withdrew last week from playing in the Gator Bowl on New Year’s Eve, citing COVID-19 issues and season-ending injuries.

“The Aggie football roster is not in a position to safely participate in the upcoming Dec. 31 Taxslayer Gator Bowl against Wake Forest,” the school’s athletics department said in a statement Wednesday. Rutgers University is slated to replace Texas A&M for the bowl game in Jacksonville, Florida.

Also last week, the Southern Methodist University Mustangs lost their chance to play in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl on Dec. 29 after their scheduled opponent, University of Virginia, dropped out due to an outbreak of the virus among team members. Organizers on Sunday announced the inaugural bowl game at the Red Sox’s historic ballpark in Boston would not be rescheduled this year.

Wasabi Fenway Bowl Update: pic.twitter.com/InTrBdar9f — Wasabi Fenway Bowl (@FenwayBowl) December 26, 2021

In West Texas, COVID-19 cases among athletes have disrupted plans for the upcoming Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl in El Paso. The Miami Hurricanes withdrew from the game on Sunday, saying they wouldn’t be able to field a team against Washington State. Game organizers on Monday announced Central Michigan University will replace Miami.

Across the U.S, at least five college bowl games had been impacted by a rise in COVID-19 cases as of Monday, but others are moving forward as planned. In Texas, that includes the Servpro First Responder Bowl , which kicks off Tuesday night at Gerald J. Ford Stadium in Dallas with the Louisville Cardinals up against the Air Force Falcons. Oklahoma and Oregon are still set to face off Wednesday in the Valero Alamo Bowl in San Antonio.