Joseph Leahy | The Texas Newsroom
Joseph Leahy anchors morning newscasts for NPR's statewide public radio collaborative, The Texas Newsroom. He began his career in broadcast journalism as a reporter for St. Louis Public Radio in 2011. The following year, he helped launch Delaware's first NPR station, WDDE, as an afternoon newscaster and host. Leahy returned to St. Louis in 2013 to anchor local newscasts during All Things Considered and produce news on local and regional issues. In 2016, he took on a similar role as the local Morning Edition newscaster at KUT in Austin, before moving over to the Texas Newsroom.
The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas reports Texas factory activity continued to grow substantially in December.
UT researchers predict the pandemic surge driven by the omicron variant will peak in Texas by mid-JanuaryUniversity of Texas at Austin researchers project a statewide surge in coronavirus cases over the next few weeks will outpace the nation as a whole.
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is recommending the cactus ferruginous pygmy owl be listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act of 1973.
The Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas reports Texas factory activity continued to pick up speed in November, but manufacturers expect supply chain disruptions to persist well into 2022.
The Texas Workforce Commission reports the state’s share of unemployed workers shrank to 5.4% in October, down from 5.6% in September.
Despite the spread of the more contagious delta variant, the Federal Reserve Bank of Dallas finds businesses were better prepared for the surge in COVID-19 cases Texas faced during the summer and fall.
The Texas Secretary of State’s office reports lower turnout in most major metro areas. The last day to vote early in person early is Friday.
The Safe Outdoor Dogs Act is on its way to Gov. Greg Abbott, who vetoed similar legislation in June.
Bill Magness, CEO of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, said widespread blackouts during last week’s winter storm were necessary to prevent grid failure.
Three package bombs have killed two people in the Texas city in less than two weeks, including one victim Monday. Police say evidence indicates the three blasts are "related based on similarities."