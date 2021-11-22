San Antonio International Airport braces for rush of holiday travelers

Thanksgiving is not until Thursday, but San Antonio International Airport reports the peak travel period begins on Tuesday.

Airport spokeswoman Tonya Hope said the airport expects around 16,000 passengers to pass through Terminals A and B each day from Tuesday through Sunday.

She urged travelers to check on the status of their flights before heading to the airport to make sure there are no delays to reduce frustrating wait times. If flights are on schedule, Hope said travelers can reduce their stress by getting to the airport early enough to find parking and to navigate through the terminals.

She also urged travelers to only pack approved items in order to move quickly through screening by the Transportation Security Administration.

She said they see a lot of delays caused by food being transported improperly for Thanksgiving.

"If you have a solid food that you want to go through checkpoint, that can be done, but if it's something that is able to spill or spread... or something you have to spray, and it's larger than 3.4 ounces then it should go through in a checked bag," Hope said.

Travelling for the holidays? Here’s what you can & can’t take in your carry-on bags according to @Tsa_SouthWest & @SATairport.



Essentially: You can take a whole pie.

But you can’t take the ingredients to bake it.



Also, no wrapped presents.



Mira el molinillo, tho 👀 @TPRNews pic.twitter.com/2ACCqllirv — Joey Palacios 😷 (@Joeycules) November 12, 2021

She added travelers with a small child or those in need of other special assistance need to let their airline know in advance about those needs to help reduce delays.

She also said the airport is still practicing social distancing and has a disinfecting robot that cleans the terminals during the pandemic.

Masks are also still required, Hope said.

"You definitely still have to wear your mask. You have to wear your mask at San Antonio International Airport and every airport in the country. We are following FAA guidelines," she said.

Jet Blue now offers nonstop flights to Boston and JFK in New York. Breeze Airways offers nonstop service to Oklahoma City, Tulsa and Northwest Arkansas. Viva Aerobus flies nonstop to León, Mexico.

She said the airport is also showcasing local art for holiday travelers and there will be music, too.