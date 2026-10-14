What are your rights if unmarked ICE agents target you?

Another incident occurred in Houston over the weekend highlighting ongoing concerns about ICE agents and their tactics during enforcement operations.

Surveillance video appears to show an unmarked vehicle running over Miguel Parra-Hernandez Saturday morning as he ran on foot near Clay Road and Highway 6. In a statement, ICE alleged Parra-Hernandez “ran in front of an ICE vehicle and was struck.”

Parra-Hernandez, who has lived in the Houston area for more than three decades, suffered a broken leg and remains in ICE custody. ICE says agents were pursuing a different man who was riding in a pickup truck with Parra-Hernandez.

This latest incident comes just a few months after an ICE agent the Texas Tribune recently identified as Gregory Feathers shot and killed Lorenzo Salgado Araujo during a vehicle chase in Magnolia Park.

Both cases raise questions about, among other things, how — or if — federal agents identify themselves and what that means for the rights of anyone they encounter.

In the audio and video above, we get some insight on the rights of citizens and non-citizens alike in these situations from Rafe Foreman, a Texas-based civil rights attorney at Hutchison & Foreman, PLLC and the former director of The Advocacy Program at The University of Missouri–Kansas City School of Law.