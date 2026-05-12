Mexican authorities confirm 3 of the 6 migrants found dead inside a freight rail container near Laredo were Mexican nationals

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

Mexican authorities said they are assisting families and coordinating repatriation efforts after six migrants were found dead inside a shipping container transported by rail near Laredo, Texas, in a case that has renewed attention on the dangers of migrant smuggling routes tied to commercial freight systems along the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Webb County Medical Examiner’s Office identified five of the six victims Tuesday, a 29-year-old woman, a 45-year-old man and a 56-year-old man from Mexico, and a 14-year-old boy and a 24-year-old man from Honduras.

The six individuals were discovered Sunday afternoon inside a shipping container at the Union Pacific Railyard near mile marker 13 of Interstate 35 after workers inspected one of the containers.

Following initial examinations, the medical examiner’s office determined the 29-year-old Mexican woman died from hyperthermia. The cause of death has not been confirmed for all six, but officials said it was highly probable that extreme heat caused the deaths of the entire group. Temperatures in Laredo reached 97 degrees Sunday, according to the National Weather Service.

In a statement, Mexico’s Foreign Affairs Ministry said the Mexican Consulate in Laredo activated its protection protocols immediately after local authorities notified officials about the deaths. The ministry said three of the victims had been confirmed as Mexican nationals and that consular personnel were maintaining contact with relatives to provide legal assistance, support identification efforts and coordinate the eventual repatriation of remains to Mexico.

The consulate also said it had established communication with the assistant chief of the Laredo Police Department overseeing the investigation and would continue monitoring the case while remaining in permanent contact with authorities to follow developments and contribute to clarifying what happened.

“The Government of Mexico expresses its condolences to the families of the deceased and reiterates its commitment to provide consular assistance and protection,” the statement said.

The deaths occurred in one of the busiest trade corridors between the United States and Mexico. Port Laredo accounted for 62% of Texas land-port trade in 2024, totaling nearly $340 billion, according to data from the Texas Comptroller of Public Accounts.

Authorities have not yet released details about how long the victims had been inside the container or whether the case is being investigated as a migrant smuggling operation. The investigation remains ongoing.