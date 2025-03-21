Texas farmers struggle as U.S. denies Mexico’s water request over treaty shortfalls

Facing worsening drought conditions and a dwindling water supply, South Texas farmers have been caught in the middle of a growing water dispute between the U.S. and Mexico. The United States denied Mexico’s request for a special delivery of Colorado River water on Thursday, citing Mexico’s ongoing failure to meet its obligations under an 80-year-old water-sharing treaty between the two countries.

This marks the first time the U.S. has formally refused a non-treaty water request from Mexico, according to the Western Hemisphere Affairs division of the U.S Department of State.

“Mexico's continued shortfalls in its water deliveries under the 1944 water-sharing treaty are decimating American agriculture – particularly farmers in the Rio Grande valley,” the federal agency said via a social media post on Thursday.

The lack of water in the Rio Grande Valley has already had serious consequences for Texas agriculture, with irrigation cutbacks threatening crops, livestock and livelihoods. The region suffered an economic impact of nearly $1 billion in 2023 due to the ongoing water shortage, according to Texas A&M AgriLife . This eventually led to the 2024 closure of Texas’ last sugar mill , which operated in the RGV for more than 50 years.

Why Mexico isn’t delivering water

Under the 1944 Water Treaty , Mexico delivers the U.S. water from the Rio Grande, while the U.S. gives water to Mexico from the Colorado River. But Mexico, like Texas, is also grappling with severe drought conditions. By the end of 2024, more than half the Rio Grande and Bravo River Basin was in moderate to exceptional drought, according to data from the North American Drought Monitor (NADM) .

Mexican officials argue that they simply don’t have the water to spare.

“There’s been less water. That’s part of the problem,” Mexico President Claudia Sheinbaum told reporters on Thursday .

For years now, Mexico has failed to hold up its end of the agreement. Mexico is required to deliver 1,750,000 acre-feet (AF) of water over a five-year cycle, at an average of 350,000 AF annually. By the end of 2024, Mexico had only delivered 488,634 AF of water since Oct. 2020, according to data from the U.S. International Boundary and Water Commission . Meanwhile, the U.S. has reportedly met its required delivery quotas.

In November, the U.S. and Mexico agreed to amend the water treaty , giving Mexico more options to meet its water deliveries. Despite this, South Texas farmers are still facing severe shortages.

Texas officials demand action

Federal and state officials recently launched a $280 million grant program to help struggling farmers in South Texas. The Texas Department of Agriculture will oversee the program, which will send direct payments to farmers in eligible counties who experienced water delivery losses in 2023 and 2024. More information on the application process is expected in April.

Texas lawmakers like Sen. Ted Cruz and Sen. John Cornyn, both Republicans, have previously called for the federal government to take stronger action against Mexico. Last year, they pushed for sanctions on Mexico due to the lack of water deliveries. Cruz says he intends to continue the effort this year.

On Friday, Gov. Greg Abbott echoed this sentiment, saying he would “work closely with the Trump Administration to hold Mexico accountable” for continuous breaches in the water agreement.

“Mexico’s blatant disregard of water obligations must not be allowed to continue,” Abbott wrote on social media .

Copyright 2025 KERA