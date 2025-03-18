© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Immigrant jail booking facility to close in South Texas

Texas Public Radio | By Marian Navarro
Published March 18, 2025 at 12:53 PM CDT
Immigrant children from Central America play in a makeshift processing center in Granjeno, Texas.
Adrees Latif
/
Reuters
Immigrant children from Central America play in a makeshift processing center in Granjeno, Texas.

Gov. Greg Abbott said this week that Texas has started to close a South Texas jail booking facility in Jim Hogg County amid a drop in immigrant encounters along the Southwest border.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported less than 300 apprehensions per day in February.

The booking facility was opened in 2022 as part of Abbott's border security initiative, Operation Lone Star, to process immigrants who were arrested for committing border-related crimes in the area.

“There is no longer a need for Texas to maintain the jail booking facility in Jim Hogg County,” Abbott said in a statement. “Texas will continue to assist the Trump administration in arresting, detaining, and deporting illegal immigrants.”

The state has already started to phase out operations at the facility. It's expected to officially close next month.

Abbott said the state has offered the facility to the Trump administration for federal border operations.

On the federal level, CBP also announced last week it closed a temporary immigrant processing facility in Eagle Pass.

