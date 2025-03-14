© 2025 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

CBP closes Eagle Pass immigrant processing facility, with more closures to come

Texas Public Radio | By Marian Navarro
Published March 14, 2025 at 11:53 AM CDT
Migrant children at a processing center in 2019.
Adria Malcolm
/
Reuters
Migrant children at a processing center in 2019.

Sign up for TPR Today, Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) will close several temporary immigrant processing facilities in Texas.

CBP reported a steady drop in immigrant encounters along the southwest border, with less than 300 apprehensions per day.

As a result, CBP said it officially closed a temporary, soft-sided immigrant processing facility in Eagle Pass.

Agents assigned to the facility will return to field operations.

CBP also planned to close soft-sided facilities in Donna and Laredo as well as Yuma and Tucson, Arizona.

The agency said it now has full capability to manage the detention of immigrants at its permanent facilities.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.
Tags
Border & Immigration CBPMigrantsEagle PassTop StoriesTPR
Marian Navarro
marian@tpr.org
See stories by Marian Navarro