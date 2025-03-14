CBP closes Eagle Pass immigrant processing facility, with more closures to come

Sign up for TPR Today , Texas Public Radio's newsletter that brings our top stories to your inbox each morning.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) will close several temporary immigrant processing facilities in Texas.

CBP reported a steady drop in immigrant encounters along the southwest border, with less than 300 apprehensions per day.

As a result, CBP said it officially closed a temporary, soft-sided immigrant processing facility in Eagle Pass.

Yesterday, we officially closed our Soft Sided Processing Facility, known as "Firefly", in Eagle Pass, Texas. Apprehension numbers have decreased significantly and the facility is no longer necessary. Agents assigned there will be returned to the field and help secure our border. pic.twitter.com/ZpfO8A5pV6 — Acting Chief Patrol Agent Milton Moreno (@USBPChiefDRT) March 12, 2025

Agents assigned to the facility will return to field operations.

CBP also planned to close soft-sided facilities in Donna and Laredo as well as Yuma and Tucson, Arizona.

The agency said it now has full capability to manage the detention of immigrants at its permanent facilities.