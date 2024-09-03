© 2024 Texas Public Radio
Real. Reliable. Texas Public Radio.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Eagle Pass prayer vigil mourns lives lost along the Rio Grande

Texas Public Radio | By David Martin Davies
Published September 3, 2024 at 3:07 PM CDT
Pastor Javier Leyva lead a prayer next to the Rio Grande at Shelby Park in Eagle Pass, Texas on Monday September 2nd, 2024.
Dan Katz
/
TPR
Pastor Javier Leyva led a prayer next to the Rio Grande at Shelby Park in Eagle Pass on Monday, Sept. 2, 2024.

EAGLE PASS — A prayer vigil was held Monday night mourning the loss of life resulting from Operation Lone Star.

The vigil took place in Eagle Pass' Shelby Park, the epicenter of Gov. Greg Abbott's controversial border security mission.

The participants recognized the migrants and the members of the Texas National Guard who have died on the border.

In previously held vigils, attendees were able to walk up to the river and lay flowers — but this time, the park's main boat ramp was locked. A grim necklace of concertina wire stretched around the space.

Residents of Eagle Pass and Piedras Negras toss flower into the Rio Grande to honor those who have died trying to cross.
Border & Immigration
'Our river is crying': Flowers in the Rio Grande honor migrants who died trying to cross
Dan Katz
The border communities of Eagle Pass and Piedras Negras came together for a vigil Monday night to mourn the lives lost crossing the Rio Grande.

“We're here just to join with the families who have lost their loved ones,” said Pastor Javier Leyva, who stood next to the Rio Grande offering a prayer for the untold number of migrants who have died trying to enter the United States at the southern border.

He also prayed for the members of the Texas National Guard who have died during Operation Lone Star.

“Even though we focus on the immigrants, we also understand that the pressure that the National Guard people are going through,” Leyva said.

At least 17 Texas Guardsmen have died while deployed during the controversial mission to secure the southern border over the past three years, a Texas Military Department official testified to state lawmakers on Aug. 20.

Soldiers on Operation Lone Star guard the concertina wire barrier on the banks of the Rio Grande.
News
17 Guardsmen have died on Gov. Greg Abbott's controversial border mission, soldiers speak out
Gabriella Alcorta-Solorio
Since Abbott's Operation Lone Star began in 2021, at least 17 Texas National Guardsman have died from a multitude of causes, including a drowning in an attempt to save migrants, negligent discharge of a personally owned weapon and suicides.

At least two were killed in accidental shootings, and at least four others died by suicide.

The families of some of the guardsmen who died received $500,000 in compensation under the newly authorized Bishop Evans Act.

Abbott created Operation Lone Star to curb migrant crossings over the Texas-Mexico border.

Texas faces several legal battles with the federal government over the border mission, which uses Texas National Guard and Department of Public Safety troopers to arrest migrants on state trespassing charges.

The Texas Military Department did not respond to TPR's request for comment about conditions surrounding the mobilization.

TPR was founded by and is supported by our community. If you value our commitment to the highest standards of responsible journalism and are able to do so, please consider making your gift of support today.
Tags
Border & Immigration Top StoriesTPREagle Pass
David Martin Davies
David Martin Davies can be reached at dmdavies@tpr.org and on Twitter at @DavidMartinDavi
See stories by David Martin Davies