FBI arrests man planning to shoot and kill immigrants in Eagle Pass

Texas Public Radio | By Gaige Davila
Published February 7, 2024 at 6:37 PM CST
In Uvalde, Texas, Trump flags were displayed along the convoy's route. Several hundred trucks, cars, and other vehicles met in Dripping Springs, Texas on Feb. 2, 2024 to make a slow convoy via San Antonio and Uvalde to Quemado and Eagle Pass, Texas, to claim that America's borders were insecure.
Several hundred trucks, cars, and other vehicles met in Dripping Springs, Texas on Feb. 2, 2024 to make a slow convoy via San Antonio and Uvalde to Quemado and Eagle Pass, Texas, to claim that America's borders were insecure.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) arrested a man in Tennessee for threatening to kill immigrants in Eagle Pass, Texas.

Paul Faye Sr. was arrested in Nashville on Friday, Feb. 2, after he attempted to sell an unregistered rifle muzzle suppressor to an undercover FBI agent. Faye also told undercover agents that he and members of a paramilitary group planned to kill migrants in Eagle Pass.

This arrest comes just after a convoy of secessionist and white nationalist affiliated peopleattended a convoy that traveled to the Eagle Pass area.

Groups of supporters waved flags at many points along the route of the convoy. Several hundred trucks, cars, and other vehicles met in Dripping Springs, Texas on Feb. 2, 2024 to make a slow convoy via San Antonio and Uvalde to Quemado and Eagle Pass, Texas, to claim that America's borders were insecure.
According to a criminal complaint, the FBI had been investigating Faye since March 2023 after agents found his affiliation with another person who had talked about traveling to the U.S.-Mexico border to “commit acts of violence.”

Undercover agents befriended Faye last year to investigate his plans. During phone calls, Faye told the undercover agents that he was planning to shoot migrants in Eagle Pass, Texas, alongside members of a paramilitary group.

Faye faces a 10-year prison sentence and $250,000 fine if convicted on a ‘Possession or transfer of a nonregistered firearm (Suppressor),’ according to the complaint.

In response to the arrest, Texas Democratic Party Chair Gilberto Hinojosa said in a statement that Republicans in the state are inciting domestic terrorism.

“They welcome MAGA extremists to our borders while spouting racist lies, fueling hatred toward migrants, border communities and the federal government – all while offering no real tangible solutions to this humanitarian crisis,” Hinojosa wrote. “Poisoning the blood of our country” has become their rallying cry, with the impending bloodshed ready to fall on Greg Abbott's hands.”

Texas Public Radio has reached out to Gov. Greg Abbott’s office for comment.

