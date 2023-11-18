Mexican government urges consulates to help citizens in wake of controversial 'illegal entry' bill

Days after the passage of a controversial “illegal entry” bill, the Mexican government is pushing back and coming up with a strategy to help its citizens.

The Director General for Consular Protection and Strategic Planning held a two-day summit in Dallas with officials from the 11 Mexican consulates located in Texas.

During those talks, they discussed how consulates could offer assistance and protections for those who could be affected by Senate Bill 4, which Gov. Greg Abbott has said he will sign into law.

Under the proposed legislation, illegal entry from a foreign country would be considered a state crime. The first offense would be a considered a class B misdemeanor, but that could increase to a felony if a person was previously convicted of illegal entry or has committed other criminal acts.

The legislation would also allow a judge or county magistrate to order sending a migrant to a port of entry after verifying the person’s identification and status.

Consular officials discussed several topics during the meetings held Thursday and Friday. Among them: What to do if stopped by police or arrested.

The recommendations include stating one wants to remain silent and not consenting to a search.

Mexican government officials are also recommending consulates meet with legislators and civil rights groups as well as schedule workshops for community members and distribute “know and exercise your rights” information.

